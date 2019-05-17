× Weather service says be prepared, the Mississippi will continue rising

QUAD CITIES- The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities says that several rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall over the weekend will lead to rising river levels.

“The Mississippi River may resume rising as early as Sunday to a level of 18-20 feet at the Rock Island location by May 23rd.”-David Donovan, Emergency Management Coordinator

The NWS has the following suggestions for the next round of storms: