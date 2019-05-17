Weather service says be prepared, the Mississippi will continue rising
QUAD CITIES- The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities says that several rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall over the weekend will lead to rising river levels.
“The Mississippi River may resume rising as early as Sunday to a level of 18-20 feet at the Rock Island location by May 23rd.”-David Donovan, Emergency Management Coordinator
The NWS has the following suggestions for the next round of storms:
- Residents and businesses are encouraged to maintain existing flood protection.
- Residents and businesses that need assistance with barriers that have already been removed should contact their local City Public Works Department or Scott County Emergency Management Agency.
- Debris clean-up scheduled in the unincorporated areas of Scott County will be delayed until further notice.
- Individuals in need of volunteer help or individuals interested in volunteering are encouraged to call 563-484-3086 (Monday-Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM).