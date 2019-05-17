Today’s major clash in temperature could spark more storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again today as a stationary front remains draped right over the area. A few storms could produce some gusty wind for Southeastern Iowa this morning so a Level-1 ThreatTrack is in effect for the day today.

Is it Spring or Summer? Temperatures will be wide-ranging with 50s for Galena, Stockton, and the Sauk Valley. 60s are expected for DeWitt, Clinton, Geneseo, and Princeton. Near-70 degrees for the Quad Cities, Kewanee, and Galva. Then, 80s are possible to the south for hometowns like Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, Monmouth, and Galesburg.

Tonight will be fairly quiet with most areas staying dry. We'll drop to the upper 50s so it will be a little more comfortable.

We'll get back to around 80 degrees with a mainly dry sky for the first part of Saturday. Storms will ramp back up Saturday night into Sunday morning when a cold front sweeps through. We'll dry out by Sunday afternoon with a respectable high around 78.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen