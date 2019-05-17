Moline tattoo shop vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- A Moline tattoo parlor is looking for a thief who stole thousands of dollars worth of items.

The owner of Rites Of Passage tattoo shop was alerted by a police officer that someone had broken into his studio Friday, May 17 evening.

He drove over to find the front window smashed with the glass all over inside glass and tattoo pens scattered across the floor.

They even smashed a CD player.

The owner believes nothing of real value was stolen, just a laptop and some tattoo supplies.

The shop has been open for almost twenty years in downtown Moline.

Replacing the window alone will cost about $1200.