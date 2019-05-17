How you can support local breweries and drink your way to earning prizes

Posted 9:02 pm, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15PM, May 17, 2019

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Quad Cities Craft Beer Week wrapped up at Five Cities Brewing Company on Friday, May 17.

The week-long event was a celebration of local breweries in the area, taking each day to feature the individual businesses in Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island and Davenport.

Five Cities hosted a “QC Tap Takeover” on the final day of the event.  The following breweries each had their own handle at the brewery: Front Street Brewery; Great River Brewery; Wake Brewing; Rebellion Brew Haus; Radicle Effect Brewerks; Crawford Brew Works; Bent River Brewing Company; Green Tree Brewery; Geneseo Brewing Company; Galena Brewing Company; Ale House; Contrary Brewing; Lionstone Brewing; Big Swing Brewing Company; Adventurous Brewing LLC.

Coinciding with the wrap-up of Quad Cities Craft Beer Week was the launch of the QC Ale Trail, which is a campaign to support brewers in the area.

QC Ale Trail participants get a “passport,” which holds spaces for stamps from each brewery.  Four stamps earn participants a bottle opener.  Stamps from all breweries earn participants a QC Ale Trail pint glass.

Finally, a fully stamped passport gains participants entry into drawings for tickets to beer-related events around the Quad Cities area.

Click here for more information on how to redeem prizes from the QC Ale Trail. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.