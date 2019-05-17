× How you can support local breweries and drink your way to earning prizes

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Quad Cities Craft Beer Week wrapped up at Five Cities Brewing Company on Friday, May 17.

The week-long event was a celebration of local breweries in the area, taking each day to feature the individual businesses in Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island and Davenport.

Five Cities hosted a “QC Tap Takeover” on the final day of the event. The following breweries each had their own handle at the brewery: Front Street Brewery; Great River Brewery; Wake Brewing; Rebellion Brew Haus; Radicle Effect Brewerks; Crawford Brew Works; Bent River Brewing Company; Green Tree Brewery; Geneseo Brewing Company; Galena Brewing Company; Ale House; Contrary Brewing; Lionstone Brewing; Big Swing Brewing Company; Adventurous Brewing LLC.

Coinciding with the wrap-up of Quad Cities Craft Beer Week was the launch of the QC Ale Trail, which is a campaign to support brewers in the area.

QC Ale Trail participants get a “passport,” which holds spaces for stamps from each brewery. Four stamps earn participants a bottle opener. Stamps from all breweries earn participants a QC Ale Trail pint glass.

Finally, a fully stamped passport gains participants entry into drawings for tickets to beer-related events around the Quad Cities area.

