‘Grumpy Cat’ has passed away

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

The internet will never forget that permanent frown.

“Grumpy Cat,” the web’s favorite angry-looking cat, has passed away, according to a statement on the cat’s official Twitter account, @RealGrumpyCat.

The cat passed away on Tuesday, May 14. It was announced in a tweet on Friday, May 17, and explained that Grumpy Cat, whose name was actually Tardar Sauce, had complications from a urinary tract infection.

The family that owned the cat shared sentiments of how the cat has lifted spirits and been enjoyed around the world, saying:

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world – even when times were tough.

“Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

According to a report by NBC News, that cat was seven years old. She clawed her way to fame in 2012, after a picture on Reddit went viral.