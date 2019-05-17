× Flood assistance center opens in Carbon Cliff

CARBON CLIFF- The Red Cross and the Rock Island County Emergency Management are hosting a resource center for those impacted by flooding.

Trained caseworkers will be available to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork, and locate assistance for their specific disaster-caused needs, such as assistance for groceries, rent, medicine, and other items or services.

Representatives from government, nonprofit, and faith-based disaster relief organizations will also be on hand to assist those directly impacted by flooding.

There will also be agencies that can help those who need long-term recovery assistance such as rebuilding and repairing homes or mold remediation. Individuals and families can meet with agencies for referrals if your family is not eligible for government assistance or if that assistance is inadequate to meet your needs.

There will be free childcare and lunch and dinner will be provided at the Flood Assistance Center in Carbon Cliff.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.

Flood Assistance Center – Illinois Focus

Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22

Hours: 10am-7pm

Location:

Carbon Cliff Village Hall

1001 Mansur Avenue

Carbon Cliff, IL. 61239