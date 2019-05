× Dixon man arrested for sexual assault of a child

DIXON, Illinois- A Dixon man is behind bars and charged with several counts of abusing a child.

Jason E. Johnson,46, of Dixon, Illinois, was arrested May 17, for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (4 counts), a class x felony, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse (5 counts), a class 2 felony.

Dixon Police say they began the investigation in October 2018.

Johnson’s bond was set at $150,000.00.