Brief warming Saturday will lay out more scattered storms for the area this weekend

Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will will continue throughout the afternoon and early evening as a stationary boundary remains poised right over the area. Fortunately, we’ll briefly dry out overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s.

As the boundary drifts a bit more north on Saturday, temperatures will vastly improve with the mercury averaging around the 80 degree mark. Unfortunately, showers and a few thunderstorms return with the coverage in the morning being isolated before increasing in coverage during the rest of the day and night. Showers and storms will slowly end from west to east later Sunday with highs just over 70 degrees.

If cutting the lawn is a priority on your list then I strongly suggest you circle down Monday on your calender. That will be the next dry day before more showers and strong thunderstorms return in the forecast.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

