Ben Butterworth closed, Sylvan Island reopened

MOLINE, Illinois- Moline has announced one opening and one closing as flood waters recede.

The city says, starting Friday, May 17, Ben Butterworth Parkway (22nd – 55th Street, along River Drive) is closed to all pedestrian and bicycle traffic including the bike path, playground, shelters, restrooms, and off-trail areas until cleaning and repairs can be completed.

“This is for your safety, the safety of our staff and to allow work to be concluded as efficiently as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

The city does not yet have a date for when it will be reopened.

The city also says as of Thursday, May 16, Sylvan Island (2nd Street and 1st Avenue) has reopened for public use.