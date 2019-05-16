Young Blues fan battling rare disease gets surprised with game tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- A young St. Louis Blues fan battling a rare disease was brought to tears when she found out she was going to see the team play in person.

Laila Anderson's mom surprised her with tickets to Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, according to a report by KSDK. The reaction from this well-deserving child was, well, priceless.

According to KSDK, Anderson has a disease called HLH, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.

The disease typically occurs in infants and young kids, according to John Hopkins Medicine. It's where your immune system does not work as it should; certain white blood cells attack others, collect in the patient's spleen and liver and cause the organs to enlarge.

For four months Anderson was only able to go from her home to the hospital and back, so being able to actually be at the game was clearly a dream come true, according to her reaction.