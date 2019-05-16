× Take a Stroll, Celebrate Heart Health, and Save Lives This Saturday

You can do all three of those things – and more – at the same time in one place.

The 2019 Quad Cities Heart Walk is on Saturday, May 18th at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. This is the 25th anniversary of the event, which is organized by the Iowa Chapter and Illinois Chapter of the American Heart Association.

Heart Walk celebrates those who have made lifestyle changes to improve their heart health and encourages others to take those first steps. The event also raises the funding needed for lifesaving research and education.

The walk itself is a 1-mile or 3.5-mile route that begins at 9:30am. It’s non-competitive and pets are welcome! Festivities begin beforehand at 8am with the Opening Ceremony at 9am.

For more information about the Quad Cities Heart Walk, click here.