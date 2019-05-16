× Stay Alert! Tracking the potential for strong thunderstorms tonight for parts of the area

Not only are we building some sunshine across most of our afternoon skies but increasing the warmth and humidity as well. These ingredients have been enough to set off a few isolated showers and storms just south of the Quad Cities.

These same skies will become quite active this evening and overnight as a boundary sitting right across the area will be the focal point for more scattered showers and thunderstorm development. Given the amount of moisture and instability available a couple of these storms could be strong with a heavy downburst of rain and wind, possibly some hail too.

This boundary will continue to linger around the area for the next couple of days allowing for at least an isolated coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Depending on where this boundary positions itself will determine how warm or cool our temperatures will be. Farther north of the Quad Cities , highs will only be in the 50s and 60s. Farther south, temperatures will peak around the 80 degree mark. Around the immediate Quad Cities, 70s will be common.

By Saturday night into Sunday, area of low pressure associated with this boundary will drift across the area. Not only will this increase the shower and thunderstorm coverage but the possibility of severe weather as well. We’ll be tracking this in the days ahead.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

