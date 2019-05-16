Sportscast May 16, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa State Co-Ed Meet.

Carly King from Assumption repeats win the 400.

Macy Daufeldt from West Liberty wins the Long Jump with a jump of 17-7 3/4.

Sara Hosking from Pleasant Valley takes second in the High Jump. She goes 5-6 which ties her Personal Record.

Jagger Gourley from Mediapolis is back on the track 6 months after tearing his ACL. He wins the 2A 400.

Hunter Rickels from Calamus-Wheatland takes 2nd in the long jump.

Sherrard Sectional Track. Morrison wins the team title, many qualify for the State Meet next week in Charleston.

Sterling Newman shuts out Fulton 3-0 to claim the Regional Title. Comets advance to the Orion Sectional.