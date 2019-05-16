× Scott County says volunteers needed: How you can help

SCOTT COUNTY- The Scott County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is putting out a call for more volunteers to help with flood cleanup in Scott County, and you can help.

“As river levels continue to recede, cleanup efforts are increasing.”

The EMA says they have the following opportunities for help:

City of Davenport Cleanup:

Volunteer opportunities for Davenport can be found here:

City of Davenport Flooding Volunteer Opportunities

Scott County Cleanup:

Volunteers who want to help cleanup efforts in other areas in Scott County can call Scott County EMA.

“Volunteers will be registered over the phone and assigned to a flood cleanup location based upon need.”

Contact: Scott County EMA Volunteer Hotline 563-484-3086 Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (until further notice).

To Request Volunteer Assistance:

Private property owners and/or businesses in need of assistance can contact Scott County EMA to receive volunteer assistance.

Those requesting assistance will be asked to provide a description of the assistance needed, location, and date/time. EMA will work to coordinate volunteers with those needing assistance.

Contact: Scott County EMA Volunteer Hotline 563-484-3086 Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (until further notice).