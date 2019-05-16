Scott County says volunteers needed: How you can help

SCOTT COUNTY- The Scott County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is putting out a call for more volunteers to help with flood cleanup in Scott County, and you can help.

The EMA says they have the following opportunities for help:

City of Davenport Cleanup:

Volunteer opportunities for  Davenport can be found here:
City of Davenport Flooding Volunteer Opportunities

Scott County Cleanup:

Volunteers who want to help cleanup efforts in other areas in Scott County can call Scott County EMA.

Contact: Scott County EMA Volunteer Hotline 563-484-3086 Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (until further notice).

To Request Volunteer Assistance:

Private property owners and/or businesses in need of assistance can contact Scott County EMA to receive volunteer assistance.

Those requesting assistance will be asked to provide a description of the assistance needed, location, and date/time. EMA will work to coordinate volunteers with those needing assistance.

Contact: Scott County EMA Volunteer Hotline 563-484-3086 Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (until further notice).

