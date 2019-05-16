Rock Island city leaders offer residents the opportunity to ask questions in person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- On Thursday, May 16th, 2019, the city of Rock Island is unplugging. It's a free open forum event where Rock Island citizens will have the opportunity to ask city leaders any question they want. It begins at 5:30 p.m. It will be held at The Establishment in Rock Island.

Mayor Mike Thoms, City Manager Randy Tweet, and directors of every city division will be in attendance.

"Anyone who has a question on any topic, there is someone there to answer it," Tweet said.

Tweet said they are expecting questions on road conditions, property taxes, and economic development.

"They have the opportunity to talk with that director one on one and put a name to the face," Tweet said. "It could be someone they have talked to on the phone, but now they actually get to meet him face to face and ask their questions and get it addressed."

Tweet said the event is also a way to close the gap between city leaders and members of the community, making them become one.

"When you get to hear a person answer a question in person, I think it is a little different then reading something in the paper or hearing it on the news," Tweet said.

The event will have free food and a cash bar. It will be two hours long.

The city of Rock Island held an unplugged event about 6 months ago. They said more than 75 people showed up and it was successful.