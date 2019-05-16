× Rock Island closing several roads for water main work

ROCK ISLAND- The city says beginning on Monday, May 20, 2nd Avenue between 17th and 18th Streets will be closed to through traffic to allow for water main work.

They say traffic will be maintained using a detour route around the repair using 17th and 18th Streets via a connection along 3rd Avenue.

Eastbound 2nd Avenue traffic prior to the repair area will be detoured southbound on 17th Street, eastbound on 3rd Avenue, and then north on 18th Street.

Westbound 2nd Avenue traffic prior to the repair area will be detoured southbound on 18th Street, westbound on 3rd Avenue, then north on 17th Street.

Delays should be expected during the construction.

Traffic is expected to be normal again on or before Friday, May 24th.