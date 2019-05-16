× Iowans on Medicaid can learn about new company in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Healthcare leaders are holding two Medicaid town halls in Davenport on Thursday, May 16.

It comes as United Healthcare is leaving the “Iowa Health Link Program” on Monday, July 1. United Healthcare is the national insurer that manages care for two-thirds of Iowans on Medicaid.

Iowa Total Care is now replacing that company.

A provider town hall will be held from 4-5 p.m., while the member town hall will be 5:15-6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Davenport Public Library Main Branch. That is located at 321 Main Street.

Healthcare leaders will hold town halls across the state this month.