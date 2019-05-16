× Gunfire near Putnam Museum prompts school lockdown in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two reports of gunfire prompted a lockdown at a preschool.

Within minutes of each other, police said they were called to two separate reports of shots fired on either side of Fejervary Park near the Putnam Museum and Science Center.

At 2:09 p.m., Thursday, May 16, police were called to the 2200 block of West 13th Street. There officers found shell casings but no damage or injuries reported. At 2:11 p.m., police were called to the area of 12th Street and Wilkes Avenue, where officers found a vehicle that had been shot. There were no injuries at the second location.

During this investigation Children’s Village West, a preschool for three and four-year-old children, was placed on lockdown. Police said it was done as a precaution. Dawn Saul, with the Davenport Community School District, said the staff and students were moved into classrooms and visitors in the parking lot were immediately brought inside.

The lockdown was lifted by 2:40 p.m.

As of Thursday afternoon police said they could not confirm that the two shots fired reports were related. Investigators were asking for any information to be called into the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.