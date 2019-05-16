Get your game on with a revamped classic toy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOKYO, Japan -- A classic 90's toy is coming back.

Toy company Bandai America is revamping its virtual pets "Tamagotchi" for the new generation.

Like the original toy, users raise a virtual pet from an egg by feeding and caring for it.

In the new version, you can have several digital pets. You can even link up with other players to travel together, and even marry to build your family tree.

The new line has four different colors, and will be available at retailers nationwide starting Sunday, July 28.