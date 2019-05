× Gas line break in Bettendorf closes portion of Devils Glen Road

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Nearly a mile of Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf has been shut down.

The road is shut down between the 1000 and 2000 blocks. A gas line in the area broke around noon Thursday, May 16, according to a statement from the City of Bettendorf.

The road was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Click here too see traffic information, anytime.