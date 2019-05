Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONAHUE, Iowa -- Residents in a neighborhood north of the Quad Cities woke up to smoke in the middle of the night.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 16 firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. Neighbors said they had woken up to see smoke in the area.

A neighbor told WQAD News 8 that the homeowner was okay and was able to escape. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators were working to figure out what happened.