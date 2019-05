× Crash closes I-80 westbound near West Branch

WEST BRANCH, Iowa — A crash on Interstate 80 has prompted the westbound lanes to be closed over about a 10-mile span.

The crash happened between Exit 259 and Exit 249, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. That area spans between West Branch and Iowa City.

A detour was set to move traffic around the area.

Eastbound traffic was moving smoothly.