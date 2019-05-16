× Charity ride ‘Tour de Brew’ rescheduled due to flooding

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 30-mile charity bike ride has been rescheduled because of flooding in Davenport.

Mark your calendar! The 6th annual tour, initially scheduled for Saturday, May 4, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 25.

Not only is the date different, but the route is different too. Race organizers said flood debris has prevented them from sticking with their original plan. With the new ride map, riders will still tour both sides of the river. Participants will start at Front Street Tap Room on West River Drive and making several stops before ending the event back there.

Click here to see the map.

Here’s the pit-stop schedule:

Wake Brewery in Rock Island RIBCO in Rock Island My Place Pub in Riverdale Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf Rudy’s Tacos in the Village of East Davenport

The 2019 event will also include a 5k.

Ride organizer Tina Anderson said the ride benefits cancer charities. She said the organizations have come to depend on the event’s fundraising.

With the change, organizers say their event’s slogan has changed to, “Floods Suck, but Cancer Sucks Too.”

Click here to visit the website and sign up for the ride.