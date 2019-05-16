× Cedar Rapids man found guilty of robbing his own drug dealer at gunpoint

CEDAR RAPIDS- A man was found guilty of robbing his own drug dealer at gunpoint.

May 14, Carl Anthony McArthur, 40, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was found guilty.

McArthur was found guilty of possessing a firearm as a felon and person convicted of a crime of domestic violence.

According to the DOJ, on March 17, 2018, McArthur and another person went into a home on 20th Avenue in Cedar Rapids.

They held at least four people at gunpoint and demanded money.

Police say someone in the group called 911 and they showed up a short time later.

McArthur and the other person hid the guns as officers came into the home. The other person was able to get away from police.

Officers found the two loaded guns in the house and two baggies of methamphetamine in McArthur’s pockets.

McArthur admitted he had been at the house earlier in the day to get methamphetamine.

“McArthur was prohibited from possessing firearms based on a 2003 domestic violence conviction and a 2009 conviction for unlawfully possessing a gun.”