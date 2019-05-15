Wheel of Misfortune; Daniel Otey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 30-year-old Daniel Otey. He's 5'7", 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Scott County for escape on original charges of two counts of possession Methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He's also wanted by Muscatine County for probation violation on original charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

He is listed as having violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.