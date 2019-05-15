Want to see a cop on a roof? Drive by Dunkin’ Donuts Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- The 17th annual "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser for the Special Olympics Illinois is fast approaching.

The event is happening at Dunkin' Donuts across the state Friday, May 17. Cops will be on the rooftops of Dunkin' Donuts beginning at 5 that morning. They're collecting money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to help the Special Olympics Illinois.

Moline Police Detective John Leach and Special Olympics IL Global Messenger Emilee Walker are joining us in studio Thursday morning, May 16 to preview the event on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Davenport will take part in the event benefiting Special Olympics Iowa on Friday, Sept. 6.