Thousands of chickens killed in northeast Iowa truck crash

Posted 11:51 am, May 15, 2019, by

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — Thousands of chickens were killed when a truck crashed in northeast Iowa.

KCRG-TV reports the truck hauling about 5,000 chickens crashed early Tuesday on Highway 18, about a mile west of West Union.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the 44-year-old driver was heading west when he crashed into a ditch. He and a child passenger were treated for minor injuries.

About half the chickens were killed. The others were loaded onto another truck.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

