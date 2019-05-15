The Eric Factor: 5 things that determine a day’s temperature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning, we are in-depth on "diurnal range," that's the difference in temperature between the morning low temperature and the afternoon high. Typically, the Quad Cities has a 20 degree diurnal range, meaning if it's 50 degrees in the morning there's a high chance it will be 70 degrees in the afternoon.

That's the standard. But there are five things that determine whether we will see that 20 degree rise, see steady temperature through the day, or even observe falling temperature.