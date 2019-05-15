Crews take down portion of temporary flood barrier in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Crews were taking down the temporary flood barriers near the location where the Mississippi River breach happened on April 30.

The HESCO barriers were coming down Wednesday morning, May 15 at River Drive and Pershing Avenue and down to Perry Street.

A crew member on scene said the sand was being taken to a storage area at Marquette Street and River Drive in Davenport.

"Right now we just want to get it out of the way," said the crew member.

If flood levels rise again in the future crews are expected to put the barrier back in place.

