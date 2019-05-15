Scammers targeting OSF hospital patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONMOUTH- Officials with OSF tell News 8 that a new scam is targeting their patients.

According to OSF HealthCare, an individual received a call from what appears to be OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center.

The caller then asked for credit card information.

Scammers can easily fake caller ID.

The scam has been reported to Monmouth police.

"If you receive such a call, particularly if you have had no interaction with a department at OSF Holy Family Medical Center, hang up."

If you want to double check, you can call OSF Holy Family Medical Center’s main switchboard (309) 734-3141 and ask the operator to connect you to a specific department the scammer might have mentioned. OSF says you should not call the number provided during the original call.