One day only: Free flood cleanup supplies available in Buffalo Iowa

BUFFALO, Iowa- The Red Cross will be handing out cleaning supplies for one day only in Buffalo.

Those kits will reportedly include: bleach, sponges, mops, and various cleaning solutions.

Clean up kits will be available from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on May 16 only.

They will be made available at:

Buffalo City Hall 329 Dodge Street Buffalo, Iowa 52728

They are supposed to be available to any resident of Buffalo, Iowa that is impacted by flooding.

"To date, 263 clean up kits have been distributed throughout the impacted areas during the 63 days of this flood recovery effort."-Maria Henneberry, Regional Communication Director