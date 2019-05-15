Official verdict: Hope Creek can be saved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- The audit of the county-run nursing home is finished and the final report says there's some hope.

Hope Creek is more than $3.5-million in short-term debt.

Rock Island County hired the company "Management Performance Associates" to look at the nursing home's finances as well as the nursing home market in the area.

Hope Creek can be turned around according to MPA.

The consulting firm found the care center could save $2-million by reducing staff.

It also found Hope Creek needs better leadership, MPA will present its findings to the county board in the coming weeks.

After that, it's up to board members to decide what sort of action.