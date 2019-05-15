MIA soldier killed in Korea returns to Sterling nearly 70 years later

STERLING, Illinois — After nearly seven decades, a soldier who was listed as Missing in Action, is returning to Sterling, Illinois.

U.S. Army Corporal John G. Krebs was killed in a battle with North Korean Forces near Chonui, South Korea in July of 1950. His twin brother, U.S. Army Private First Class George J. Krebs, was also killed in that battle.

On Wednesday, May 15, John Krebs was welcomed at the Chicago O’Hare tarmac before being transported to a hearse. A motorcade was planned through Rock Falls into Sterling, ending at Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation.

He will be laid to rest on Friday, May 17. Services will include full military honors at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling, Illinois.