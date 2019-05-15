Lift holding two workers swings out of control in Oklahoma City

Can’t see the video? Tap here.

UPDATE: Firefighters have successfully rescued the two window washers. EMSA and OKCFD are assessing the victims for potential injuries now. BF 8:49 am pic.twitter.com/zgxVkH6Fjz — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 15, 2019

Update: Two window washers have been rescued from a lift that came loose in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — An emergency rescue was underway in Oklahoma City where two people were trapped on a lift, according to KFOR.

Crews responded to the Devon Tower, a 50-story corporate skyscraper, around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15.

Two people, who were believed to be window washers, were on the lift when it came loose and started swinging, according to the report. The lift hit part of the building and broke glass.

UPDATE | Technical Rescue – Devon Tower | Here is video of the out of control basket as firefighters attempt to control the device. DM pic.twitter.com/IzT65CaHnA — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 15, 2019

This is a developing story, updates will be added as information becomes available.