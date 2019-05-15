I-74 Bridge commute to be less of a headache

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Your commute across the Interstate 74 Bridge will soon get much shorter.

That is according to the I-74 River Bridge Facebook page, managed by the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.

Starting Friday, May 17, crews will switch all I-74 local traffic from Kimberly Road to the westbound I-74 ramp from 14th Street.

The switch is anticipated to take place Friday afternoon, but drivers crossing the Iowa bound lanes will still need to take the first exit to Grant Street, and continue straight to 14th St.

The right lane on 14th St. will only allow access to the I-74 on-ramp, while the left lane will allow drivers to access the I-74 on-ramp or Kimberly Road.