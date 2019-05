DAVENPORT, Iowa — A truck was being towed from the off-ramp from Interstate 280 at Rockingham Road Wednesday morning, May 15.

Emergency vehicles were on scene and a truck was being towed from the area around 6:20 a.m.

The ramp was blocked to traffic as crews cleaned up the scene. Traffic was allowed through again around 6:25 a.m.

