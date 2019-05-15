Flooding prompts late start for Celebration Belle cruises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Celebration Belle is open for cruising, now that some of the Mississippi River has receded.

High waters held them back from their normal start date. Typically the cruises hit the water in April, but in 2019 they didn't get out until mid-May.

The Celebration Belle can hold up to 750 riders and cruises each week, Tuesday through Saturday.