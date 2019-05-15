Davenport mom & dad arrested on child neglect charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Two Davenport parents were arrested after police say drugs were found inside their home where two children fell out of a second story window.

Police say the children fell out of a second story window on May 6, which prompted an investigation.

After searching the home on May 15, a quarter pound of marijuana was found.

Daria Marion and Desmond Grasker are charged with neglect, and possession with intent to deliver as well as no drug tax stamp.

Police reports say one of the children suffered head trauma and a broken leg, the other child wasn't seriously hurt.