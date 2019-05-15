Beaux Arts Fair moved for flooding

QUAD CITIES- The Beaux Arts Fair was supposed to be held at the Figge Art Museum until flooding forced a move.

A last-minute decision moved the bi-annual fair to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 12.

Hundreds of artists and art lovers turned out to the fairgrounds.

It's a chance to check out locally created art or buy something to take home.

One artist said they're glad the art fair committee made sure the show went on this spring.

The Beaux Arts Fair is held twice a year.

This year is the fair's 66th year with another show planned for later this fall.

 

