8 in the Air: I-74 Bridge workers are waiting on arch pieces stuck in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews working on the Interstate 74 Bridge are back at it after flooding caused weeks of delays.

According to Danielle Alvarez, the project manager with the Iowa Department of Transportation, work was at a standstill because of swift river currents. Crews weren't able to move the large cranes in those conditions.

As progress continues, workers are waiting for arch sections, being delivered by two barges on the Mississippi River. As of Wednesday, May 15, however, the arch sections are stuck in St. Louis until the river becomes safe for barge traffic and the Coast Guard releases the locks.

The new bridge is set to open to traffic 2020.