CARBON CLIFF- A child has been airlifted to an Iowa hospital after being run over by a lawnmower.

According to the Rock Island sheriff, May 15, around 3:34 p.m. a 2-year-old was backed over by a riding lawnmower.

Early reports indicate the child's leg was severely injured and possibly severed.

They have been flown to an Iowa hospital by helicopter.