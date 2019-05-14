WHAT’S HAPPENING? New center opening up on Arsenal island, commander discusses it on Good Morning Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL- Joint Manufacturing Technology Center Commander Kenneth Letcher joined us on Good Morning Quad Cities Wednesday, May 15, to discuss a renovated building that's opening up on the island.

Leaders at the Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence on Arsenal Island are going to hold a ribbon cutting Wednesday at 9 a.m. The center is supposed to help develop best practices and promote execution of the advanced manufacturing campaign plan throughout the Army Material Enterprise.

Letcher will dug into that meaning Wednesday and give examples on how it's going to make the Arsenal better. To stream any of our newscasts while they're going on, click here.