× Unincorporated Scott County to receive flood cleanup assistance

People living in unincorporated Scott County impacted by the recent Mississippi River and Wapsipinicon River flooding will soon have help with flood debris cleanup.

The city says collection will begin on Tuesday, May 21, and proceed through the county as outlined below.

Debris Collection: The following items will be collected:

• Construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing)

• Bulky waste (flood impacted furniture, doors, carpet, padding)

• Large appliances (Refrigerators, washers, dryers, water heaters)

The following will NOT be picked up:

household garbage (bagged garbage, discarded food, packaging), hazardous materials (oil, pesticides, paint, cleaners, compressed gases, propane tanks), and electronics (TVs, stereos, computers, tablets, printers)

Order of Clean Up Locations

• 297th and 298th Streets North of River Camp Road

• 145th Avenue North of 144th Avenue

• 317th Street East and West of Scott Park Road

• Properties East and adjacent to Great River Road between Territorial Rd and 235th Street

• 249th Avenue from 181st Street East

• 181st Street South of Great River Road

• Spencer Road South of Hwy 67 including 179th Street Place, 179th Street and 178th Street

• 245th Avenue and 246th Avenue South of Great River Road

Residents are asked to have flood debris to the road by Monday, May 20, in order to assist with collection schedules.

Secondary Roads and Conservation will not be returning to areas for additional pick up after the scheduled pick up is complete.

For questions regarding the collection, please call Scott County Secondary Roads at 563-326-8640.

For questions regarding the items to be collected, please call the Waste Commission of Scott County at 563- 381-1300