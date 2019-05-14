Multiple cars crash at Rock Island intersection; traffic lights stop working

Posted 4:33 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:57PM, May 14, 2019

ROCK ISLAND- Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at a Rock Island intersection.  The crash may have affected the traffic lights.

On Tuesday, May 14, at least five cars were in an accident at the intersection of 30th Street and 18th Avenue in Rock Island.

Our team on the streets said crews were directing traffic at the intersection.

WQAD has not received word of serious injuries at this time but a health emergency may have led to the accident.

Reports at the scene indicate the control box for the light may have been damaged.

Traffic was moving on 18th Avenue, but was slow. 30th Street was shut down as of 4:30 p.m.

Police were advising drivers to avoid the area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.