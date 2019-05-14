Multiple cars crash at Rock Island intersection; traffic lights stop working

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at a Rock Island intersection. The crash may have affected the traffic lights.

On Tuesday, May 14, at least five cars were in an accident at the intersection of 30th Street and 18th Avenue in Rock Island.

Our team on the streets said crews were directing traffic at the intersection.

WQAD has not received word of serious injuries at this time but a health emergency may have led to the accident.

Reports at the scene indicate the control box for the light may have been damaged.

Traffic was moving on 18th Avenue, but was slow. 30th Street was shut down as of 4:30 p.m.

Police were advising drivers to avoid the area.