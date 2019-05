Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- In three of the Quad Cities, roads nearest to the Mississippi have been reopened.

The cities of Davenport, Moline, and Bettendorf have all confirmed they are reopening their River Drives, at least partially.

"The east River Dr connection between Davenport and Bettendorf has been restored. The portion of River Dr re-opened today is on the east between Tremont to Bettendorf. Bettendorf has also re-opened River Dr."