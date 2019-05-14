× Millions of dollars in energy upgrades coming to the Quad Cities

Millions of dollars in energy upgrades are being made in the Quad Cities and Iowa City, impacting about 18,000 customers.

Starting in May of 2019, MidAmerican Energy planned to start replacing their natural gas distribution systems in Davenport, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island and Silvis, according to a statement from the company. The plan was to replace their low-pressure systems with intermediate-pressure systems.

The upgrades include replacing 343 miles of low-pressure distribution systems and moving more than 2,600 residential gas meters. MidAmerican Energy suggests that moving the meters from inside to outside will be easier for the company to access and be less bothersome for customers.

Surrounding areas that were not mentioned have already gotten the system upgrades, said the statement.

The project is set to span over the course of five years and cost $72 million.

Crews are expected to work during the following months for area cities:

East Moline: May 20 – June

Silvis: June – July

Iowa City: July – August

Moline: August – October

Rock Island: TBD

Click here to see the map of upgrade plans on the Illinois side

Click here to see the map of upgrade plans on the Iowa side