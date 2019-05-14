Former Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison custody: ‘It’s good to be out’

(CNN) — Anthony Weiner was released Tuesday from prison custody after serving a 21-month sentence for sexting with a minor.

“It’s good to be out,” tne former Democratic congressman from New York told CNN after his release from Bureau of Prisons custody Tuesday morning. “I hope to be able to live a life of integrity and service. I’m glad this chapter of my life is behind me.”

CNN has reached out to the Bureau of Prisons and Weiner’s lawyer.

Weiner had been released from federal prison in February and was serving out the remainder of his sentence at a halfway house in New York City.

In 2017, Weiner pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.

He was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and reported to prison on November 6, 2017. In October, Weiner was granted a release date three months earlier than the initially scheduled date of August 2019 due to good behavior.

Weiner had served about 15 months of his sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts, before being released in February to the halfway house in the Bronx.

As part of his sentence, Weiner has been designated as a low-level sex offender. He must register for 20 years as a level one offender, the lowest level designation for sex offenders, per state regulations.

Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after admitting he engaged in inappropriate, extramarital relationships with several women he met online.