Facebook knows your political affiliation (and lots of other stuff) here’s how to find out

Posted 9:52 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:58PM, May 14, 2019

Everyone knows Facebook collects data on every aspect of our lives if you let it.

But did you know it even knows your politics based on this data?

Here’s where you can go to find out what it knows (thinks?)

Go to settings, then click on your Facebook information.

Once you’re there click on access your information, then ads and ad interests.

Then click on your information and finally your categories and US politics.

Scary right? Does Facebook know you better than you know yourself?

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.