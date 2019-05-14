× Facebook knows your political affiliation (and lots of other stuff) here’s how to find out

Everyone knows Facebook collects data on every aspect of our lives if you let it.

But did you know it even knows your politics based on this data?

Here’s where you can go to find out what it knows (thinks?)

Go to settings, then click on your Facebook information.

Once you’re there click on access your information, then ads and ad interests.

Then click on your information and finally your categories and US politics.

Scary right? Does Facebook know you better than you know yourself?