× Dixon public bathroom “extensively damaged” and police have no leads

DIXON, Illinois – Police say a riverfront bathroom was damaged and they need help finding those responsible.

May 14, Dixon Police arrived at the River Front, in the 100 block of West First Street to find what they call, criminal damage to property.

Officers say they found someone had caused “extensive damage inside one of the public restrooms the previous night.”

If you have any information, you can contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or the Lee-Ogle Crimestoppers at (888)-228-4488.

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible up to a $1000.00 reward.