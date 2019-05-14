Dixon public bathroom “extensively damaged” and police have no leads

Posted 4:07 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, May 14, 2019

MGN Image: Crime scene, police lights, officer, patrol

DIXON, Illinois – Police say a riverfront bathroom was damaged and they need help finding those responsible.

May 14, Dixon Police arrived at the River Front, in the 100 block of West First Street to find what they call, criminal damage to property.

Officers say they found someone had caused “extensive damage inside one of the public restrooms the previous night.”

If you have any information, you can contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or the Lee-Ogle Crimestoppers at (888)-228-4488.

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible up to a $1000.00 reward.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.