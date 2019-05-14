Boaters are urged to avoid this part of the Rock River ‘at all cost’ due to flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The City of Rock Island put out a warning to boaters, urging them to avoid a certain part of the Rock River.

As of Tuesday morning, May 14 the Rock River at Moline stood above flood stage at 12.26 ft., according to the National Weather Service. Because of high river levels in the area, the City of Rock Island advised boaters to keep to the east of Ben Williamson Park. That part of the river runs near the Rock Island-Milan Parkway.

Boat barrier buoys are not in place due to flooding, according to the city, so the Steel Dam is difficult to see.

"The high river levels combined with the strong current makes this area extremely dangerous," said a statement from the city. "Avoid this area at all cost."

Once the river in this area is back down to 9.5 ft., Rock Island plans to install the boat barrier buoys.