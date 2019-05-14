Boaters are urged to avoid this part of the Rock River ‘at all cost’ due to flooding

Posted 8:50 am, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:37PM, May 14, 2019

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The City of Rock Island put out a warning to boaters, urging them to avoid a certain part of the Rock River.

As of Tuesday morning, May 14 the Rock River at Moline stood above flood stage at 12.26 ft., according to the National Weather Service.  Because of high river levels in the area, the City of Rock Island advised boaters to keep to the east of Ben Williamson Park.  That part of the river runs near the Rock Island-Milan Parkway.

Boat barrier buoys are not in place due to flooding, according to the city, so the Steel Dam is difficult to see.

"The high river levels combined with the strong current makes this area extremely dangerous," said a statement from the city.  "Avoid this area at all cost."

Once the river in this area is back down to 9.5 ft., Rock Island plans to install the boat barrier buoys.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.